The 2023 high school football season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Hardin County, Texas this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Hardin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Lumberton High School at Splendora High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Temple, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Liberty High School at Hardin-Jefferson High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Sour Lake, TX
    • Conference: 4A - District 21
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

