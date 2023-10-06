Root for your favorite local high school football team in Lynn County, Texas this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Lynn County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    New Home High School at Seagraves High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Seagraves, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    O'Donnell High School at Loraine High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Loraine, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

