High school football is happening this week in Nolan County, Texas, and info on these games is available in this article, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Upton County
  • Upshur County
  • Glasscock County
  • Harris County
  • Kendall County
  • Tom Green County
  • Mills County
  • Jefferson County
  • Castro County
  • Travis County

    • Nolan County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Roscoe High School at Cross Plains High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Cross Plains, TX
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.