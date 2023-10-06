Udinese and Empoli FC take the pitch for one of two matchups on the Serie A slate on Friday.

You can find information on live coverage of Friday's Serie A action right here.

Serie A Streaming Live Today

Watch Empoli FC vs Udinese

Udinese is on the road to play Empoli FC at Carlo Castellani in Empoli.

Watch US Lecce vs Sassuolo

Sassuolo travels to play US Lecce at Via del Mare in Lecce.

