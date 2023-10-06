Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Shelby County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
If you're searching for how to watch high school football in Shelby County, Texas this week, we've got the information here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Shelby County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Tenaha High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
- Location: Henderson, TX
- Conference: 2A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.