If you're questioning how to watch this week's local high school football action in Yoakum County, Texas, keep your browser locked on this page. The details you need are highlighted below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

  • Tarrant County
  • Harris County
  • Ellis County
  • Montgomery County
  • Montague County
  • Chambers County
  • Hays County
  • El Paso County
  • Upshur County
  • Parker County

    • Yoakum County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

    Morton High School at Plains High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 6
    • Location: Plains, TX
    • Conference: 2A - District 5
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.