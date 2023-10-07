The Texas Rangers, including Adolis Garcia and his .676 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 1:03 PM ET. The clubs will match up in Game 1 of the ALDS..

In his most recent game, he notched a home run while going 1-for-5 against the Rays.

Adolis García Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:03 PM ET

1:03 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Adolis García At The Plate

Garcia is hitting .245 with 29 doubles, 39 home runs and 65 walks.

He ranks 106th in batting average, 68th in on base percentage, and 16th in slugging among qualified hitters in MLB play.

Garcia enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .211 with one homer.

Garcia has gotten a hit in 95 of 150 games this year (63.3%), with more than one hit on 30 occasions (20.0%).

He has gone deep in 36 games this year (24.0%), homering in 6.2% of his plate appearances.

In 42.7% of his games this year, Garcia has driven in at least one run. In 27 of those games (18.0%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 76 games this season (50.7%), including multiple runs in 27 games.

Adolis García Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 76 GP 72 .271 AVG .220 .359 OBP .297 .601 SLG .418 40 XBH 28 25 HR 14 62 RBI 45 80/34 K/BB 95/31 4 SB 5

