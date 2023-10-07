A pair of Big 12 teams square off when the Texas Tech Red Raiders (2-3) face off against the Baylor Bears (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at McLane Stadium. The Red Raiders are favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 58.5 points.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Texas Tech vs. Baylor matchup.

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Waco, Texas Venue: McLane Stadium

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Texas Tech Moneyline Baylor Moneyline BetMGM Texas Tech (-1.5) 58.5 -120 +100 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Texas Tech (-1.5) 58.5 -110 -110 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Baylor vs. Texas Tech Betting Trends

Baylor has won two games against the spread this season.

The Bears have been an underdog by 1.5 points or more three times this season, and covered the spread in two of those games.

Texas Tech has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Red Raiders have covered the spread once this season (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 1.5-point favorites.

Baylor 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +100000 Bet $100 to win $100000 To Win the Big 12 +5000 Bet $100 to win $5000

