At +900, the Dallas Cowboys are No. 5 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of October 7.

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the NFC East: +150

+150 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +900

Cowboys Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Cowboys are only fifth-best in the NFL in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+900), but fourth-best according to computer rankings.

The Cowboys' Super Bowl odds have jumped from +1500 at the start of the season to +900, the 13th-smallest change among all teams.

The implied probability of the Cowboys winning the Super Bowl, based on their +900 moneyline odds, is 10%.

Dallas Betting Insights

Dallas' record against the spread is 3-1-0.

Two of the Cowboys' four games have hit the over.

The Cowboys have put together a 3-1 record in games they were listed as the moneyline favorite (winning 75% of those games).

Dallas has not played as a moneyline underdog this season.

The Cowboys own the 11th-ranked offense this year (360 yards per game), and they've been even better defensively, ranking second-best with only 259.8 yards allowed per game.

The Cowboys have been a handful for opposing teams, as they rank top-five in both scoring offense (fourth-best with 31 points per game) and scoring defense (best with 10.3 points allowed per game) this season.

Cowboys Impact Players

Dak Prescott has four touchdown passes and one interception in four games, completing 71.3% for 908 yards (227.0 per game).

Prescott also has rushed for 43 yards and zero scores.

On the ground, Tony Pollard has scored two TDs and gained 311 yards (77.8 per game).

Pollard also has 15 receptions for 61 yards and zero scores.

In the passing game, CeeDee Lamb has scored one time, hauling in 23 balls for 309 yards (77.3 per game).

Jake Ferguson has 17 catches for 147 yards (36.8 per game) and one TD in four games.

Micah Parsons has been doing his part on defense, recording 14 tackles, 6.0 TFL, four sacks, and one pass defended for the Cowboys.

Cowboys Player Futures

2023-24 Cowboys NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 @ Giants W 40-0 +20000 2 September 17 Jets W 30-10 +15000 3 September 24 @ Cardinals L 28-16 +75000 4 October 1 Patriots W 38-3 +12500 5 October 8 @ 49ers - +500 6 October 16 @ Chargers - +2200 BYE - - - - 8 October 29 Rams - +8000 9 November 5 @ Eagles - +700 10 November 12 Giants - +20000 11 November 19 @ Panthers - +50000 12 November 23 Commanders - +15000 13 November 30 Seahawks - +4000 14 December 10 Eagles - +700 15 December 17 @ Bills - +700 16 December 24 @ Dolphins - +1100 17 December 30 Lions - +1800 18 January 7 @ Commanders - +15000

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:27 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.