On Saturday, Marcus Semien (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to start the ALDS.

He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 1:03 PM ET

1:03 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Oriole Park at Camden Yards Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Marcus Semien? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Marcus Semien At The Plate

Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits.

He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Semien has recorded a hit in 120 of 164 games this year (73.2%), including 53 multi-hit games (32.3%).

In 26 games this year, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).

In 68 games this year (41.5%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (13.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 92 of 164 games this year, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 81 GP 81 .292 AVG .261 .360 OBP .337 .535 SLG .422 42 XBH 31 18 HR 11 54 RBI 46 43/35 K/BB 67/37 9 SB 5

Orioles Pitching Rankings