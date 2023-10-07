Nate Lowe -- .132 average over his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Texas Rangers against the Baltimore Orioles, with Kyle Bradish on the mound, on October 7 at 1:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in ALDS Game 1.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

1:03 PM ET Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Kyle Bradish TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Nate Lowe At The Plate

Lowe has 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks while batting .262.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 66th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.

Lowe has gotten a hit in 116 of 163 games this year (71.2%), with multiple hits on 42 occasions (25.8%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the dish.

Lowe has had an RBI in 58 games this year (35.6%), including 21 multi-RBI outings (12.9%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.

In 42.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 17 games with multiple runs (10.4%).

Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 80 GP 81 .270 AVG .253 .360 OBP .361 .443 SLG .386 30 XBH 28 11 HR 6 48 RBI 34 82/41 K/BB 83/52 1 SB 0

Orioles Pitching Rankings