The field for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi features Sam Stevens. The par-72 course spans 7,461 yards and the purse is $8,200,000.00 for the tournament, running from October 5-7.

Looking to wager on Stevens at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +4500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for all the stats and odds you need before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Stevens Odds to Win: +4500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sam Stevens Insights

Stevens has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed his day bogey-free twice and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 18 rounds played.

He has recorded a top-five score in two of his last 18 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day four times.

Stevens has registered a score within three shots of the day's best in four of his last 18 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day six times.

Stevens has finished in the top 10 in one of his past five events.

He has made four cuts in his past five tournaments.

Stevens has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 37 -5 280 0 18 2 3 $2.1M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Stevens finished 67th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year. This tournament will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 444 yards longer than average.

Players have posted 69.5 strokes per round and an average score of -4 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a lower scoring average of -7.

The average course Stevens has played in the past year has been 175 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -6. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Stevens' Last Time Out

Stevens was in the 83rd percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 2.94 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

He averaged 3.90 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the Fortinet Championship, which was good enough to place him in the 67th percentile of the field on par 4s (the tournament average was 3.97).

Stevens was better than just 19% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.94 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Stevens carded a birdie or better on three of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, better than the field average of 1.1.

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Stevens recorded less bogeys or worse (two) than the tournament average (2.2).

Stevens' eight birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

At that last competition, Stevens had a bogey or worse on three of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Stevens finished the Fortinet Championship outperforming the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with five on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Stevens carded three bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

