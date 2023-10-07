Which team is going to emerge victorious on Saturday, October 7, when the TCU Horned Frogs and Iowa State Cyclones match up at 8:00 PM? Our projection system sides with the Horned Frogs. See our other predictions below, where we break down the final score, spread, and over/under.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

TCU vs. Iowa State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction TCU (-6.5) Toss Up (52.5) TCU 31, Iowa State 20

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 6 Big 12 Predictions

TCU Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on TCU vs. Iowa State? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

Based on this game's moneyline, the Horned Frogs have an implied win probability of 71.4%.

The Horned Frogs have two wins against the spread this season.

TCU is 2-2 ATS when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

One of the Horned Frogs' four games this season has hit the over.

The total for this game is 52.5, 8.0 points fewer than the average total in TCU games thus far this season.

Iowa State Betting Info (2023)

Bookmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cyclones have a 33.3% chance to win.

The Cyclones are 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

Iowa State has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 6.5 points or more this season (0-1).

Two of the Cyclones' four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Iowa State games this year have averaged an over/under of 40.8 points, 11.7 less than the point total in this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Horned Frogs vs. Cyclones 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed TCU 34.8 21.0 34.5 23.0 36.0 13.0 Iowa State 20.8 23.2 25.7 18.7 13.5 30.0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.