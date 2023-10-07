The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) will face off against their Big 12-rival, the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Jack Trice Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Horned Frogs favored to win by 6.5 points. The over/under for the contest is 52.5 points.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the TCU vs. Iowa State matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

TCU vs. Iowa State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: Fox Sports 2

Fox Sports 2 City: Ames, Iowa

Ames, Iowa Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

TCU vs. Iowa State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total TCU Moneyline Iowa State Moneyline BetMGM TCU (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +200 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel TCU (-6.5) 52.5 -250 +202 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

TCU vs. Iowa State Betting Trends

TCU has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.

The Horned Frogs have been favored by 6.5 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.

Iowa State has a record of 1-3-0 against the spread this season.

The Cyclones have not covered the spread when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).

TCU 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Big 12 +2500 Bet $100 to win $2500

