The TCU Horned Frogs (3-2) visit the Iowa State Cyclones (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 in a matchup between Big 12 opponents at Jack Trice Stadium. Iowa State is a 6.5-point underdog. The game has a 52.5-point over/under.

Offensively, TCU has been a top-25 unit, ranking 13th-best in the FBS by averaging 487.4 yards per game. The defense ranks 71st (370.6 yards allowed per game). Iowa State's offense has been a bottom-25 unit this season, posting 20.8 points per game, which ranks 22nd-worst in the FBS. On the defensive side of the ball, it ranks 54th with 23.2 points surrendered per contest.

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

Location: Ames, Iowa

Venue: Jack Trice Stadium

TV Channel: Fox Sports 2

TCU vs Iowa State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline TCU -6.5 -110 -110 52.5 -110 -110 -250 +200

TCU Recent Performance

The last three games have seen the Horned Frogs' offense play poorly, ranking 25th-worst in the FBS in total yards (484.7 total yards per game). They rank 76th on the other side of the ball (341.7 total yards allowed per game).

The Horned Frogs rank 90th in scoring offense (30.3 points per game) and 49th in scoring defense (18 points per game allowed) during their most recent three-game stretch.

Over TCU's most recent three-game stretch, it ranks 42nd in passing offense (292.3 passing yards per game) and 17th-worst in passing defense (208.3 passing yards per game surrendered).

Over the Horned Frogs' last three games, they rank 60th in rushing offense (192.3 rushing yards per game) and 100th in rushing defense (133.3 rushing yards per game allowed).

TCU Betting Records & Stats

TCU has covered the spread twice in four games this season.

The Horned Frogs have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.

Out of TCU's four games with a set total, one has hit the over (25%).

TCU has been favored on the moneyline four total times this season. They've gone 2-2 in those games.

When it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -250 or shorter, TCU has a record of 0-1 (50%).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Horned Frogs' implied win probability is 71.4%.

TCU Stats Leaders

Chandler Morris leads TCU with 1,415 yards (283 ypg) on 120-of-182 passing with 11 touchdowns and three interceptions this season. He also has 235 rushing yards on 40 carries while scoring three touchdowns on the ground.

Emani Bailey has racked up 538 yards on 100 carries while finding paydirt two times as a runner.

John Paul Richardson has hauled in 17 catches for 272 yards (54.4 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Warren Thompson has put up a 159-yard season so far with one touchdown, hauling in 12 passes on 14 targets.

Jared Wiley has hauled in 16 receptions for 138 yards, an average of 27.6 yards per game. He's scored three times as a receiver this season.

Paul Oyewale leads the team with three sacks, and also has four TFL and 13 tackles.

Namdi Obiazor, TCU's leading tackler, has 39 tackles, two TFL, and one sack this year.

Bud Clark has a team-leading two interceptions to go along with nine tackles and two passes defended.

