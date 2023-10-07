A pair of the country's strongest passing defenses battle when the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) take college football's 23rd-ranked passing D into a contest versus the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1), with the No. 9 unit, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Crimson Tide are just 2.5-point favorites. The over/under is set at 47.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Alabama vs. Texas A&M matchup in this article.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Channel: CBS

CBS Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Week 6 Odds

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Betting Trends

Texas A&M is 4-1-0 ATS this year.

Alabama has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season.

The Crimson Tide have been favored by 2.5 points or more five times this season, and covered the spread in three of those games.

Texas A&M 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +15000 Bet $100 to win $15000 To Win the SEC +900 Bet $100 to win $900

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.