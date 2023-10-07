A pair of the nation's stingiest pass defenses meet when the No. 11 Alabama Crimson Tide (4-1) bring college football's 23rd-ranked pass defense into a matchup with the Texas A&M Aggies (4-1), who have the No. 9 passing defense, on Saturday, October 7, 2023. The Crimson Tide are just 1-point favorites. An over/under of 46 is set for the game.

Alabama ranks 87th in total offense this season (363.2 yards per game), but has been shining on the defensive side of the ball, ranking 21st-best in the FBS with 363.2 yards allowed per game. Texas A&M's defensive unit has been leading the way for the team, as it ranks fifth-best in the FBS with 253.8 total yards surrendered per contest. In terms of offense, it is accumulating 443.4 total yards per game, which ranks 34th.

Texas A&M vs. Alabama Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Location: College Station, Texas

College Station, Texas Venue: Kyle Field

Kyle Field TV Channel: CBS

Alabama vs Texas A&M Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Alabama -1 -110 -110 46 -110 -110 -115 -105

Texas A&M Recent Performance

Offensively, the Aggies are struggling right now -- in their past three games, they are accumulating just 457.7 yards per game (15th-worst in college football). On defense, they are allowing 198.7 (28th-ranked).

The Aggies are scoring 36 points per game in their past three games (48th in college football), and giving up 11.7 (18th-best).

Texas A&M is gaining 267.3 passing yards per game in its past three games (59th in the country), and giving up 94.3 per game (seventh-best).

Just looing at rushing yards during the past three games, the Aggies are 62nd in college football (190.3 per game), and 55th in that category defensively (104.3 allowed per game).

The Aggies have covered the spread in their last three contests, and went 3-0 overall.

In Texas A&M's past three games, it has gone over the total once.

Texas A&M Betting Records & Stats

So far this year, Texas A&M has put together a 4-1-0 record against the spread.

Texas A&M has gone over in three of their five games with a set total (60%).

Texas A&M has not played a game this season while listed as the underdog.

Texas A&M has not been a bigger underdog this season than the -105 moneyline set for this game.

Texas A&M Stats Leaders

Conner Weigman has put up 979 passing yards, or 195.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 68.9% of his passes and has thrown eight touchdowns with two interceptions. He's also chipped in on the ground with 12.6 rushing yards per game while scoring as a runner two times.

Le'Veon Moss is his team's leading rusher with 46 carries for 276 yards, or 55.2 per game. He's found the end zone two times on the ground, as well.

Amari Daniels has taken 49 carries and totaled 270 yards with two touchdowns.

Evan Stewart's 357 receiving yards (71.4 yards per game) are a team high. He has 24 receptions on 33 targets with four touchdowns.

Ainias Smith has caught 22 passes and compiled 343 receiving yards (68.6 per game).

Jahdae Walker's nine grabs (on 20 targets) have netted him 148 yards (29.6 ypg) and one touchdown.

Edgerrin Cooper paces the team with four sacks. He's also the team's tackle leader, and has amassed 10 TFL and 28 tackles.

Chris Russell has a team-leading one interception to go along with 12 tackles, one TFL, two sacks, and one pass defended.

