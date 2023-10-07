The Cotton Bowl in Dallas, Texas is the setting for the No. 3 Texas Longhorns' (5-0) matchup against the No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) on October 7, 2023, starting at 12:00 PM ET.

On the defensive side of the ball, Texas has been a top-25 unit, ranking 12th-best by surrendering only 12.8 points per game. The offense ranks 30th (36.0 points per game). Things have been going well for Oklahoma on both sides of the ball, as it is compiling 47.4 points per game (third-best) and allowing only 10.8 points per game (fourth-best).

Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Channel: ABC

Dallas, Texas

Dallas, Texas Venue: Cotton Bowl

Texas vs. Oklahoma Key Statistics

Texas Oklahoma 478.4 (16th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 510.0 (10th) 290.8 (21st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 319.0 (40th) 191.8 (35th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.6 (66th) 286.6 (26th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.4 (7th) 4 (18th) Turnovers (Rank) 4 (18th) 8 (38th) Takeaways (Rank) 12 (5th)

Texas Stats Leaders

Quinn Ewers has thrown for 1,358 yards (271.6 ypg) to lead Texas, completing 66% of his passes and tossing 10 touchdown passes compared to one interception this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 74 rushing yards on 25 carries with five rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Jonathon Brooks, has carried the ball 85 times for 596 yards (119.2 per game), scoring five times. He's also caught five passes for 87 yards and one touchdown.

This season, CJ Baxter has carried the ball 38 times for 158 yards (31.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Worthy has hauled in 26 receptions for 345 yards (69.0 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone three times as a receiver.

Adonai Mitchell has caught 22 passes for 321 yards (64.2 yards per game) and four touchdowns this year.

Ja'Tavion Sanders has been the target of 25 passes and racked up 13 catches for 278 yards, an average of 55.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Oklahoma Stats Leaders

Dillon Gabriel has thrown for 1,593 yards (318.6 per game) while completing 75.2% of his passes and tossing 15 touchdown passes with two interceptions this season. He's also rushed for 95 yards with four touchdowns.

Marcus Major is his team's leading rusher with 51 carries for 199 yards, or 39.8 per game. He's found paydirt one time on the ground, as well.

Tawee Walker has run for 193 yards across 38 attempts, scoring two touchdowns.

Andrel Anthony has racked up 387 receiving yards on 22 catches to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Jalil Farooq has put up a 285-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 15 passes on 22 targets.

Nic Anderson has racked up 279 reciving yards (55.8 ypg) and five touchdowns this season.

