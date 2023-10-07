Texas vs. Oklahoma: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 4:16 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The No. 3 Texas Longhorns (5-0) and No. 12 Oklahoma Sooners (5-0) meet in the 2023 edition of the Red River Showdown on Saturday, October 7. The Longhorns are favored by 6.5 points. The over/under is set at 60.5 in the outing.
In this article, you can find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Texas vs. Oklahoma matchup.
Texas vs. Oklahoma Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Dallas, Texas
- Venue: Cotton Bowl
Texas vs. Oklahoma Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Oklahoma Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-6.5)
|60.5
|-250
|+200
|FanDuel
|Texas (-6.5)
|60.5
|-260
|+210
Week 6 Odds
Texas vs. Oklahoma Betting Trends
- Texas has covered three times in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Longhorns have covered the spread twice this season (2-2 ATS) when playing as at least 6.5-point favorites.
- Oklahoma has put together a 5-0-0 ATS record so far this year.
Texas 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+750
|Bet $100 to win $750
|To Win the Big 12
|-130
|Bet $130 to win $100
