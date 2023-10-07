The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) will face off against their AAC-rival, the Temple Owls (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. The Roadrunners are heavily favored in this contest, with the line posted at 13.5 points. The over/under is 56.5 in the outing.

UTSA vs. Temple Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
  • Time: 2:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN+
  • City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

UTSA vs. Temple Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total UTSA Moneyline Temple Moneyline
BetMGM UTSA (-13.5) 56.5 -550 +400
FanDuel UTSA (-13.5) 56.5 -580 +420

Week 6 Odds

UTSA vs. Temple Betting Trends

  • UTSA has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.
  • The Roadrunners have not covered the spread when favored by 13.5 points or more this season (in one opportunity).
  • Temple has not won against the spread this year in three opportunities.
  • The Owls have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 13.5-point underdogs.

UTSA 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the AAC +550 Bet $100 to win $550

