The UTSA Roadrunners (1-3) are two-touchdown favorites when they visit the Temple Owls (2-3) in an AAC matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Lincoln Financial Field. An over/under of 54.5 is set in the game.

Offensively, UTSA ranks 86th in the FBS with 367 yards per game. Meanwhile, its defense ranks 79th in total defense (382.5 yards allowed per contest). With 355 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Temple ranks 90th in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 107th, giving up 409.4 total yards per contest.

UTSA vs. Temple Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Game Time: 2:00 PM ET

2:00 PM ET Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Venue: Lincoln Financial Field

Lincoln Financial Field TV Channel: ESPN+

UTSA vs Temple Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline UTSA -14 -110 -110 54.5 -110 -110 -600 +425

UTSA Betting Records & Stats

UTSA has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this season.

The Roadrunners have been favored by 14 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

UTSA has combined with its opponent to go over in one of four games with a set total (25%).

UTSA has won 33.3% of the games this season when it was favored on the moneyline (1-2).

UTSA has yet to play a game with moneyline odds of -600 or shorter.

Based on this game's moneyline, the Roadrunners' implied win probability is 85.7%.

UTSA Stats Leaders

Frank Harris has thrown for 423 yards (105.8 ypg) to lead UTSA, completing 60.3% of his passes and collecting two touchdown passes compared to three interceptions this season. He's also figured in the ground game with 60 rushing yards on 21 carries.

Kevorian Barnes has racked up 285 yards on 64 carries while finding paydirt one time.

Robert Henry has been handed the ball 23 times this year and racked up 129 yards (32.3 per game) with one touchdown.

Joshua Cephus' team-high 303 yards as a receiver have come on 30 catches (out of 44 targets) with three touchdowns.

Tykee Ogle-Kellogg has reeled in 12 passes while averaging 46.5 yards per game and scoring two touchdowns.

Devin McCuin has been the target of 11 passes and racked up eight catches for 126 yards, an average of 31.5 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

Trey Moore paces the team with four sacks, and also has five TFL and 18 tackles.

Rashad Wisdom is the team's top-tackler this year. He's collected 19 tackles.

