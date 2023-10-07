The Sanderson Farms Championship is in progress, and after the second round Wesley Bryan is in 10th place at -9.

Looking to wager on Wesley Bryan at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +9000 to win the tournament this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Bryan Odds to Win: +9000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Wesley Bryan Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Bryan has finished better than par 10 times, while also carding nine rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded one of the five best scores in one of his last 16 rounds played.

Over his last 16 rounds, Bryan has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round twice, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on five occasions.

In his past five events, Bryan has had an average finish of 42nd.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Bryan has finished within five shots of the leader once. He posted a score that was better than average twice.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 33 -9 276 0 4 0 1 $209,665

Other Players at the Sanderson Farms Championship

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In Bryan's past two appearances at this tournament, he has finished among the top 20 once. His average finish has been 12th.

Bryan has made the cut one time in his previous two entries in this event.

Bryan last competed at this event in 2020 and finished 12th.

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 444 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Bryan has played i the last year (7,282 yards) is 179 yards shorter than the course he'll be playing this week (7,461).

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Bryan's Last Time Out

Bryan was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of competitors.

He averaged 4.00 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which placed him in the 45th percentile of the field.

Bryan was better than just 12% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's eight par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Bryan fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, carding a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Bryan recorded one bogey or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Bryan's four birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average of 5.4.

In that most recent outing, Bryan's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Bryan finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with one on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Bryan bettered the field's average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording one.

All statistics in this article reflect Bryan's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

