Yordan Alvarez is available when the Houston Astros battle Bailey Ober and the Minnesota Twins at Minute Maid Park Saturday at 4:45 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the ALDS..

In his last action (on October 1 against the Diamondbacks) he went 1-for-3.

Yordan Alvarez Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 4:45 PM ET

Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Twins Starter: Bailey Ober

Bailey Ober TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Yordan Alvarez At The Plate

Alvarez has 23 doubles, a triple, 31 home runs and 69 walks while batting .290.

Alvarez is batting .211 with one homer during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.

Alvarez has gotten a hit in 84 of 114 games this season (73.7%), with at least two hits on 27 occasions (23.7%).

In 29 games this year, he has hit a home run (25.4%, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate).

Alvarez has an RBI in 53 of 114 games this year, with multiple RBI in 29 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 10 contests.

He has scored in 61 games this season (53.5%), including 14 multi-run games (12.3%).

Yordan Alvarez Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 58 GP 55 .273 AVG .307 .386 OBP .425 .478 SLG .678 22 XBH 33 10 HR 21 41 RBI 56 51/31 K/BB 41/38 0 SB 0

Twins Pitching Rankings