Will Peyton Hendershot Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Peyton Hendershot did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup with the San Francisco 49ers starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. If you're looking for Hendershot's stats, here is everything you need to know about the product.
Peyton Hendershot Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Ankle
- The Cowboys have listed one other receiver on the injury report this week:
- CeeDee Lamb (DNP/nir - rest): 23 Rec; 309 Rec Yds; 1 Rec TD
Cowboys vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Hendershot 2023 Stats
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|YAC
|TDs
|Yards/Catch
|2
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3.0
Hendershot Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|0
|0
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|1
|1
|3
|0
