Will Rico Dowdle Play in Week 5? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Rico Dowdle did not participate in his most recent practice. The Dallas Cowboys' Week 5 matchup against the San Francisco 49ers starts at 8:20 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Dowdle's stats on this page.
In the running game, Dowdle has season stats of 20 rushes for 80 yards and zero TDs, averaging 4.0 yards per attempt. He also has five catches on five targets for 50 yards.
Keep an eye on Dowdle's injury status while you sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and get a 100% deposit match up to $100 with our link!
Rico Dowdle Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Hip
- No other RB is listed on the injury report for the Cowboys.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Cowboys vs. 49ers Game Info
- Game Day: October 8, 2023
- Game Time: 8:20 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Sign up for Underdog fantasy football today and set your DFS lineup!
Dowdle 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|20
|80
|0
|4.0
|5
|5
|50
|1
Dowdle Game-by-Game
Catch NFL action and see every touchdown with NFL RedZone all season long on Fubo!
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 1
|@Giants
|6
|24
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 2
|Jets
|7
|26
|0
|1
|17
|0
|Week 3
|@Cardinals
|4
|21
|0
|3
|25
|1
|Week 4
|Patriots
|3
|9
|0
|1
|8
|0
Rep Rico Dowdle and your team with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.