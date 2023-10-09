Allegiant Stadium is the venue where the Las Vegas Raiders will match up against the Green Bay Packers on Monday, October 9, 2023.

Check out player props for the Raiders' and Packers' top contributors in this matchup.

Josh Jacobs Touchdown Odds

Jacobs Odds to Score First TD: +390

Jacobs Odds to Score Anytime TD: +150

Aaron Jones Touchdown Odds

Jones Odds to Score First TD: +650

Jones Odds to Score Anytime TD: +290

More Raiders Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Jimmy Garoppolo 239.5 (-113) - - Josh Jacobs - 75.5 (-113) -

More Packers Player Props

Name Pass Yds Rush Yds Rec Yds Aaron Jones - 47.5 (-114) 16.5 (-114) Jordan Love 235.5 (-113) 15.5 (-113) - Christian Watson - - 44.5 (-113) Romeo Doubs - - 47.5 (-113) Luke Musgrave - - 33.5 (-111) Jayden Reed - - 33.5 (-113)

