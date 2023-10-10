Alex Bregman vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Alex Bregman (batting .205 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs are all knotted up 1-1 ahead of Game 3 of the ALDS.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Twins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Alex Bregman Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Alex Bregman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Alex Bregman At The Plate
- Bregman leads Houston with a slugging percentage of .441, fueled by 57 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying batters in MLB play, he ranks 64th in batting average, 20th in on-base percentage, and 69th in slugging.
- In 103 of 163 games this year (63.2%) Bregman has picked up a hit, and in 45 of those games he had more than one (27.6%).
- He has hit a home run in 15.3% of his games this year, and 3.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Bregman has driven home a run in 62 games this season (38%), including more than one RBI in 14.7% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on eight occasions..
- He has scored at least once 81 times this season (49.7%), including 22 games with multiple runs (13.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Alex Bregman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|80
|.250
|AVG
|.273
|.358
|OBP
|.368
|.405
|SLG
|.472
|22
|XBH
|35
|11
|HR
|14
|42
|RBI
|56
|37/48
|K/BB
|50/44
|3
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Twins has a collective 9.7 K/9 to pace MLB.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Gray (8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts in 184 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 33rd of the season.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when the right-hander tossed five scoreless innings while allowing five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old ranks third in ERA (2.79), 15th in WHIP (1.147), and 24th in K/9 (9).
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.