On Tuesday, October 10 at 4:07 PM ET, the Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros in Game 3 of the ALDS at Target Field. Sonny Gray will get the ball for the Twins, while Cristian Javier will take the mound for the Astros. The series is currently tied up 1-1.

The Twins are -135 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Astros (+115). The total for the contest is set at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Twins Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Target Field Probable Pitchers: Gray - MIN (8-8, 2.79 ERA) vs Javier - HOU (10-5, 4.56 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Astros vs. Twins Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Take a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Twins Moneyline Astros Moneyline Run Line Total BetMGM -135 +115 - 8 Bet on this game with BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

If you're wanting to bet on the Astros and Twins game but would like some help getting started, here's a quick rundown. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are some of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- say, the Astros (+115) -- will win the game. Pretty simple, right? If you bet $10 with those odds, and they end up winning the game, you'd get $21.50 back in your pocket.

Plus, there are lots of other ways to play, such as player props (will Alex Bregman get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. For more details on the many ways you can play, check out the BetMGM website and app.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Astros vs. Twins Betting Trends and Insights

The Twins have been favorites in 113 games this season and won 69 (61.1%) of those contests.

The Twins have a record of 47-34 when playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter (58% winning percentage).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Minnesota has a 57.4% chance to win.

The Twins were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 6-2 in those matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Minnesota and its opponents combined to go over the run total six times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Astros have been underdogs in 38 games this season and have come away with the win 24 times (63.2%) in those contests.

This season, the Astros have come away with a win six times in 12 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.

In three games as underdogs over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 2-1.

Houston and its opponents have combined to hit the over four times in the last 10 games with a total.

Astros vs. Twins Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U José Abreu 0.5 (-222) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+170) Michael Brantley 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+725) 0.5 (+195) Kyle Tucker 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+450) 0.5 (+170) Yordan Alvarez 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+325) 0.5 (+180) Alex Bregman 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+625) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Astros Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL West Rank Win World Series +500 3rd 2nd

Think the Astros can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Houston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.