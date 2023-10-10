On Tuesday, Jeremy Pena (hitting .333 in his past 10 games) and the Houston Astros play the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Sonny Gray. First pitch is at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 entering into Game 3 of the ALDS.

In his most recent game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) against the Twins.

Jeremy Pena Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field

Sonny Gray

FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)

Jeremy Pena At The Plate

Pena has 32 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 43 walks while hitting .263.

Pena has had a hit in 100 of 151 games this year (66.2%), including multiple hits 43 times (28.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 6.6% of his games this season, and 1.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 37 games this year (24.5%), Pena has picked up an RBI, and in 11 of those games (7.3%) he had more than one. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 62 times this season (41.1%), including 16 games with multiple runs (10.6%).

Jeremy Pena Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 77 GP 72 .242 AVG .284 .314 OBP .333 .365 SLG .397 24 XBH 21 5 HR 5 26 RBI 26 51/25 K/BB 78/18 10 SB 3

Twins Pitching Rankings