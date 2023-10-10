Jonah Heim vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:32 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Jonah Heim (.229 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with no homers) and the Texas Rangers face the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will match up in Game 3 of the ALDS. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 series lead.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 with an RBI against the Orioles.
Jonah Heim Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Discover More About This Game
Jonah Heim At The Plate
- Heim has 28 doubles, 18 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .258.
- Heim is batting .250 during his last games and is riding a six-game hitting streak.
- In 66.7% of his 132 games this season, Heim has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 31 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 13.6% of his games in 2023 (18 of 132), and 3.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Heim has picked up an RBI in 40.2% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 17.4% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in 14 contests.
- In 36.4% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 12 games with multiple runs (9.1%).
Jonah Heim Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|65
|GP
|63
|.261
|AVG
|.255
|.323
|OBP
|.312
|.500
|SLG
|.377
|30
|XBH
|16
|12
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|47
|49/20
|K/BB
|47/20
|0
|SB
|2
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 14th in the league with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer (13-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season.
- In his last time out on Thursday, Sept. 28 against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 27-year-old's 4.12 ERA ranks 30th, 1.309 WHIP ranks 35th, and 8.2 K/9 ranks 31st.
