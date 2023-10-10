The Houston Astros, including Kyle Tucker and his .588 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, take on starter Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The clubs will meet for Game 3 of the ALDS. The series is all tied up at 1-1.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Twins.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kyle Tucker Game Info & Props vs. the Twins

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 4:07 PM ET

4:07 PM ET Stadium: Target Field

Target Field Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Twins Starter: Sonny Gray

Sonny Gray TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Kyle Tucker? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Kyle Tucker At The Plate

Tucker has 163 hits and an OBP of .369 to go with a slugging percentage of .517. All three of those stats rank first among Houston hitters this season.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 18th, his on-base percentage ranks 15th, and he is 13th in the league in slugging.

Tucker has reached base via a hit in 111 games this season (of 159 played), and had multiple hits in 41 of those games.

He has gone deep in 17% of his games in 2023, and 4.3% of his trips to the dish.

Tucker has driven home a run in 66 games this season (41.5%), including more than one RBI in 18.9% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on nine occasions..

He has scored in 71 games this season, with multiple runs 19 times.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Kyle Tucker Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 78 GP 79 .251 AVG .315 .330 OBP .404 .455 SLG .576 33 XBH 38 10 HR 19 48 RBI 64 41/34 K/BB 51/46 14 SB 16

Twins Pitching Rankings