The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras (.200 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The Rangers are holding a 2-0 series lead going into Game 3 of the ALDS.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-3 with a double and two RBI against the Orioles.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Watch this game on Fubo! Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: FOX

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is hitting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Taveras is batting .278 during his last outings and is riding a four-game hitting streak.

Taveras has reached base via a hit in 94 games this season (of 147 played), and had multiple hits in 38 of those games.

In 8.8% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taveras has had an RBI in 45 games this year (30.6%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (10.9%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 36.7% of his games this season, with two or more runs scored in 10.2%.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Orioles Pitching Rankings