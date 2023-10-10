Michael Brantley vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 12:23 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Houston Astros and Michael Brantley, who went 1-for-4 last time in action, battle Sonny Gray and the Minnesota Twins at Target Field, Tuesday at 4:07 PM ET. The teams are all tied up 1-1 heading into Game 3 of the ALDS.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-4) against the Twins.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Michael Brantley Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 4:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Sonny Gray
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Michael Brantley? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Michael Brantley At The Plate
- Brantley is hitting .278 with two doubles, two home runs and two walks.
- Brantley has picked up a hit in 52.9% of his 17 games this year, with more than one hit in 35.3% of them.
- He has hit a long ball in two of 17 games played this season, and in 3.5% of his plate appearances.
- Brantley has picked up an RBI in four games this year (23.5%), with more than one RBI in three of those games (17.6%).
- In six of 17 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Michael Brantley Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|7
|GP
|8
|.318
|AVG
|.250
|.348
|OBP
|.265
|.455
|SLG
|.406
|1
|XBH
|3
|1
|HR
|1
|2
|RBI
|5
|0/1
|K/BB
|2/1
|0
|SB
|0
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Twins pitching staff leads MLB.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs allowed (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Twins will send Gray (8-8) out to make his 33rd start of the season. He is 8-8 with a 2.79 ERA and 183 strikeouts through 184 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, when he went five scoreless innings while giving up five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 33-year-old's 2.79 ERA ranks third, 1.147 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.