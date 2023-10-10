The ALDS continues Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET when the Texas Rangers host the Baltimore Orioles live on FOX from Globe Life Field. The Rangers would advance to the ALCS with a win while the Orioles will fight to avoid a sweep. Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start for the Rangers, while the Orioles will counter with Dean Kremer.

Oddsmakers list the Rangers as -135 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Orioles +115 moneyline odds. The total is 9 runs for this game (with -115 odds on the over and -105 odds to go under).

Rangers vs. Orioles Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Rangers -135 +115 9 -115 -105 - - -

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Over the past 10 games, the Rangers have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Rangers and their opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Sportsbooks have not set a spread for any of the Rangers' last 10 games.

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have won 59.8% of the games this season when they were the moneyline favorite (64-43).

When it has played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, Texas has a 47-31 record (winning 60.3% of its games).

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Rangers' implied win probability is 57.4%.

Texas has played in 165 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 84 times (84-72-9).

The Rangers have covered 64.3% of their games this season, going 9-5-0 ATS.

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 38-24 56-47 66-55 28-16

