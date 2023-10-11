Wednesday's contest between the Minnesota Twins (87-75) and Houston Astros (90-72) squaring off at Target Field has a projected final score of 5-4 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of the Twins, so it should be a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:07 PM ET on October 11.

The Twins will give the nod to Joe Ryan (11-10, 4.51 ERA) versus the Astros and Jose Urquidy (3-3, 5.29 ERA).

Astros vs. Twins Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 7:07 PM ET

Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota

Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota How to Watch on TV: FS1

Astros vs. Twins Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Twins 5, Astros 4.

Total Prediction for Astros vs. Twins

Total Prediction: Over 8 runs

Astros Performance Insights

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, Houston and its opponents are 5-3-2 in its previous 10 games.

Bookmakers have not posted a runline in any of the Astros' past 10 games.

The Astros have won in 25, or 64.1%, of the 39 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This year, Houston has won 14 of 24 games when listed as at least +105 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Astros have a 48.8% chance of walking away with the win.

Houston is the fifth-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.1 runs per game (827 total).

Astros pitchers have a combined ERA of 3.94 ERA this year, eighth-best in baseball.

