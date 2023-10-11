The ALDS resumes Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET when the Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros live on FS1 from Target Field. The Astros would advance to the ALCS with a Game 4 win while the Twins hope to force a winner-take-all Game 5. Joe Ryan will get the starting nod for the Twins, while the Astros will counter with Jose Urquidy.

The favored Twins have -125 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Astros, who are listed at +105. The contest's total is listed at 8 runs.

Astros vs. Twins Odds & Info

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Time: 7:07 PM ET

TV: FS1

Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Venue: Target Field

Astros Recent Betting Performance

In four games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Astros have a record of 3-1.

When it comes to the total, the Astros and their foes are 5-3-2 in their last 10 contests.

The past 10 Astros games have not had a runline set by oddsmakers. Houston's past three contests have gone over the set point total, and the average total in that run was 7.8.

Astros Betting Records & Stats

The Astros have been chosen as underdogs in 39 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (64.1%) in those games.

Houston has entered 24 games this season as the underdog by +105 or more and is 14-10 in those contests.

The Astros have an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Houston's games have gone over the total in 86 of its 165 chances.

In 20 games with a line this season, the Astros have a mark of 9-11-0 against the spread.

Astros Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 39-42 51-30 32-23 57-50 61-52 28-21

