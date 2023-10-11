The ALDS rolls on Wednesday at 7:07 PM ET when the Minnesota Twins host the Houston Astros live on FS1 from Target Field. The Astros would advance to the ALCS with a Game 4 win while the Twins hope to force a winner-take-all Game 5. Joe Ryan will start for the Twins the Astros have not named their starter.

Astros vs. Twins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Wednesday, October 11, 2023

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 Time: 7:07 PM ET

7:07 PM ET TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Location: Minneapolis, Minnesota

Minneapolis, Minnesota Venue: Target Field

Astros Batting & Pitching Performance

The Astros have hit 222 homers this season, which ranks seventh in the league.

Houston is sixth in MLB with a .437 slugging percentage this season.

The Astros have a team batting average of .259 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

Houston has scored the fifth-most runs in baseball this season with 827.

The Astros are among the best in the league at getting on base, ranking fourth with an OBP of .331.

The Astros rank third in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 7.7 whiffs per contest.

Houston averages 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, seventh-most in the majors.

Houston has the eighth-best ERA (3.94) in the majors this season.

The Astros have a combined WHIP of 1.281 as a pitching staff, which ranks 14th in MLB.

Astros Probable Starting Pitcher

Jose Urquidy (3-3) will take the mound for the Astros, his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander's last appearance was on Saturday, Sept. 30, when he threw six scoreless innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks while allowing two hits.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned two quality starts.

In 10 starts, Urquidy has pitched through or past the fifth inning five times. He has a season average of 3.9 frames per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of 0 ER appearances to three.

Astros Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Astros Starter Opponent Starter 9/30/2023 Diamondbacks W 1-0 Away Justin Verlander Merrill Kelly 10/1/2023 Diamondbacks W 8-1 Away Cristian Javier Kyle Nelson 10/7/2023 Twins W 6-4 Home Justin Verlander Bailey Ober 10/8/2023 Twins L 6-2 Home Framber Valdez Pablo Lopez 10/10/2023 Twins W 9-1 Away Cristian Javier Sonny Gray 10/11/2023 Twins - Away Jose Urquidy Joe Ryan

