Chas McCormick vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Chas McCormick -- with an on-base percentage of .250 in his past 10 games, 103 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Houston Astros against the Minnesota Twins, with Joe Ryan on the mound, on October 11 at 7:07 PM ET. The Astros own a 2-1 series lead entering into Game 4 of the ALDS.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Twins.
Chas McCormick Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +185)
Chas McCormick At The Plate
- McCormick has 17 doubles, two triples, 22 home runs and 40 walks while hitting .273.
- McCormick has had a hit in 75 of 115 games this year (65.2%), including multiple hits 31 times (27.0%).
- In 19 games this year, he has hit a home run (16.5%, and 4.8% of his trips to the plate).
- McCormick has picked up an RBI in 40 games this season (34.8%), with two or more RBI in 19 of those games (16.5%).
- He has scored in 46 games this season (40.0%), including 10 multi-run games (8.7%).
Chas McCormick Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|54
|GP
|57
|.285
|AVG
|.262
|.353
|OBP
|.353
|.534
|SLG
|.448
|23
|XBH
|18
|12
|HR
|10
|38
|RBI
|32
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/22
|12
|SB
|7
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff is No. 1 in the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have a 3.88 team ERA that ranks sixth across all league pitching staffs.
- The Twins rank 15th in baseball in home runs given up (194 total, 1.2 per game).
- Ryan (11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season.
- The right-hander's most recent time out came on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when he threw five innings, surrendering six earned runs while allowing eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has amassed a 4.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings in 29 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .248 to his opponents.
