Mauricio Dubon vs. Twins Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 4
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Mauricio Dubon (.276 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run and five RBI) and the Houston Astros face the Minnesota Twins, whose starting pitcher will be Joe Ryan. First pitch is at 2:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for ALDS Game 4 with the Astros ahead 2-1.
In his last game, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-5) against the Twins.
Mauricio Dubon Game Info & Props vs. the Twins
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 2:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Target Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Twins Starter: Joe Ryan
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +210)
Mauricio Dubon At The Plate
- Dubon is hitting .278 with 26 doubles, three triples, 10 home runs and 19 walks.
- Dubon has picked up a hit in 71.7% of his 127 games this season, with multiple hits in 26.0% of those games.
- He has hit a long ball in nine games this season (7.1%), leaving the park in 2% of his chances at the plate.
- Dubon has picked up an RBI in 35 games this season (27.6%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (7.9%).
- He has scored in 61 games this year (48.0%), including 14 multi-run games (11.0%).
Mauricio Dubon Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|59
|GP
|64
|.263
|AVG
|.291
|.296
|OBP
|.320
|.352
|SLG
|.461
|14
|XBH
|25
|2
|HR
|8
|12
|RBI
|34
|28/11
|K/BB
|42/8
|1
|SB
|6
Twins Pitching Rankings
- The Twins pitching staff leads the league with a collective 9.7 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Twins have the sixth-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.88).
- Twins pitchers combine to give up 194 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 15th in the league).
- Ryan gets the start for the Twins, his 30th of the season. He is 11-10 with a 4.51 ERA and 197 strikeouts in 161 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Saturday, Sept. 30 against the Colorado Rockies, when he tossed five innings, surrendering six earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 27-year-old has put up a 4.51 ERA and 11 strikeouts per nine innings across 29 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .248 to opposing hitters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.