Based on our computer projections, the Sam Houston Bearkats will defeat the New Mexico State Aggies when the two teams match up at Aggie Memorial Stadium on Wednesday, October 11, which begins at 9:00 PM. For our predictions on the spead, point total, and final score, see the rest of the article below.

Sam Houston vs. New Mexico State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Sam Houston (-2.2) 42.8 Sam Houston 23, New Mexico State 20

Sam Houston Betting Info (2022)

The Bearkats put together a 3-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, two Bearkats games hit the over.

New Mexico State Betting Info (2023)

The Aggies have posted two wins against the spread this year.

New Mexico State has had two games (out of five) go over the total this season.

Bearkats vs. Aggies 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed New Mexico State 30.5 24.8 40.7 26.3 20.3 23.3 Sam Houston 10.8 24.2 28.0 35.0 7.7 24.3

