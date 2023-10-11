When the Florida International Panthers square off against the UTEP Miners at 7:30 PM on Wednesday, October 11, our projection system predicts the Panthers will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

UTEP vs. Florida International Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Florida International (-2) Over (43.5) Florida International 27, UTEP 21

Watch this game on Fubo

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sign up at BetMGM using our link.

Week 7 CUSA Predictions

UTEP Betting Info (2023)

Looking to bet on Florida International vs. UTEP? Head to BetMGM using our link to claim a first-time depositor bonus!

The moneyline for this contest implies a 47.6% chance of a victory for the Miners.

The Miners is 1-5-0 against the spread this year.

UTEP has not yet covered the spread as underdogs of 2 points or more this year (0-1).

Out of theMiners' six games with a set total, two have hit the over (33.3%).

The average point total for UTEP this year is 8.1 points higher than this game's over/under.

Florida International Betting Info (2023)

The Panthers have an implied moneyline win probability of 57.4% in this game.

The Panthers are 3-3-0 against the spread this year.

Florida International is winless against the spread when it has played as 2-point or greater favorites (0-1).

Two of the Panthers' six games have gone over the point total.

Florida International games average 50.3 total points per game this season, 6.8 more than the over/under for this matchup.

Rep your team with officially licensed college football gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Miners vs. Panthers 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Florida International 20.7 27 22 29.7 19.3 24.3 UTEP 16.2 28.2 22 27.7 10.3 28.7

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.