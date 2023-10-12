Sportsbooks expect the Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) will keep their four-game winning streak intact, as they are favored by 10.5 points in a matchup against the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The game's point total is listed at 50.

The betting trends and insights for the Chiefs can be seen below before you bet on their matchup with Broncos. The recent betting insights and trends for the Broncos can be found in this article before they meet the Chiefs.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Kansas City Moneyline Denver Moneyline BetMGM Chiefs (-10.5) 50 -550 +400 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Chiefs (-10.5) 50 -520 +400 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Kansas City vs. Denver Game Info

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV Info: Amazon Prime Video

Chiefs vs. Broncos Betting Insights

So far this season, Kansas City has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

The Chiefs are yet to lose ATS (1-0) as a 10.5-point favorite or greater this season.

Kansas City has hit the over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Denver is winless against the spread this season.

Of five Denver games so far this season, four have hit the over.

