Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in El Paso County, Texas this week by tuning in and catching every snap. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

El Paso County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

TBD at Canutillo High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Franklin High School at Eastlake High School - El Paso

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 13

4:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Fabens High School at Pecos High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Pecos, TX

Pecos, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Marine Military Academy at Agua Dulce High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Agua Dulce, TX

Agua Dulce, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at San Elizario High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: San Elizario, TX

San Elizario, TX Conference: 4A - District 1

4A - District 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Socorro High School at Eastwood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: El Paso, TX

El Paso, TX Conference: 6A - Region 1

6A - Region 1 How to Stream: Watch Here

Montwood High School at Pebble Hills High School