Big 12 foes meet when the West Virginia Mountaineers (4-1) visit the Houston Cougars (2-3) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium. West Virginia is favored by 3 points. The contest has a point total set at 51.5.

West Virginia is putting up 26.4 points per game offensively this season (85th in the FBS), and is giving up 19.0 points per game (31st) on the other side of the ball. Houston is generating 414.0 total yards per contest on offense this season (53rd-ranked). Meanwhile, it is allowing 405.8 total yards per contest (106th-ranked).

Houston vs. West Virginia Game Info

Game Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium

John O'Quinn Field at TDECU Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

West Virginia vs Houston Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline West Virginia -3 -110 -110 51.5 -110 -110 -150 +125

Houston Recent Performance

In their past three games, the Cougars are accumulating 431.0 yards per game (-9-worst in college football) and conceding 380.7 (84th), placing them among the poorest teams offensively.

The Cougars are -1-worst in college football in points scored for the past three games (26.3 per game) and -39-worst in points allowed (30.7).

Houston is accumulating 304.0 passing yards per game in its past three games (35th in the country), and conceding 200.3 per game (106th).

In their past three games, the Cougars have run for 127.0 yards per game (-40-worst in college football), and allowed 180.3 on the ground (-45-worst).

Houston Betting Records & Stats

Houston has covered the spread once in four games this season.

The Cougars have been an underdog by 3 points or more this year twice, and failed to cover both times.

Two of Houston's four games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

This season, Houston has been the underdog three times and won one of those games.

This season, Houston has been at least a +125 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Houston Stats Leaders

Donovan Smith has thrown for 1,347 yards (269.4 ypg) to lead Houston, completing 64.4% of his passes and tossing nine touchdown passes and three interceptions this season. He is also a playmaker on the ground, racking up 163 yards (32.6 ypg) on 55 carries with three touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Parker Jenkins, has carried the ball 41 times for 218 yards (43.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Sam Brown has totaled 33 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 518 (103.6 yards per game). He's been targeted 48 times and has one touchdown.

Joseph Manjack IV has put together a 292-yard season so far with two touchdowns. He's caught 25 passes on 33 targets.

Matthew Golden has racked up 261 reciving yards (52.2 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

Nelson Ceaser leads the team with 4.5 sacks, and also has 5.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Malik Robinson, Houston's tackle leader, has 31 tackles this year.

Malik Fleming has a team-leading three interceptions to go along with 17 tackles and three passes defended.

