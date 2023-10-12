There is high school football competition in Newton County, Texas this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Newton County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Calvert High School at Burkeville High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12

7:00 PM CT on October 12 Location: Burkeville, TX

Burkeville, TX Conference: 1A -

1A - How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Colmesneil High School at Deweyville High School