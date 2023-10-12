Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Nueces County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 10:11 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Hoping to watch this week's high school football games in Nueces County, Texas? For all of the specifics on how to watch or stream the action, continue reading.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Nueces County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bishop High School at Grulla High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 12
- Location: Rio Grande City, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Calallen High School at Alice High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Alice, TX
- Conference: 4A - District 31
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.