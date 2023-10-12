The SMU Mustangs (3-2) and the East Carolina Pirates (1-4) square off on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium in a battle of AAC opponents.

SMU owns the 39th-ranked offense this season (433.8 yards per game), and has been even better defensively, ranking 22nd-best with just 315.6 yards allowed per game. East Carolina has not been getting things done offensively, ranking eighth-worst with 300.2 total yards per game. It has been more effective defensively, allowing 328.6 total yards per contest (32nd-ranked).

SMU vs. East Carolina Game Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN

Greenville, North Carolina

Greenville, North Carolina Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium

SMU vs. East Carolina Key Statistics

SMU East Carolina 433.8 (71st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 300.2 (130th) 315.6 (14th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 328.6 (20th) 177.8 (45th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 131 (98th) 256 (49th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 169.2 (118th) 6 (37th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (65th) 2 (127th) Takeaways (Rank) 9 (38th)

SMU Stats Leaders

Preston Stone has 1,191 yards passing for SMU, completing 58.8% of his passes and recording 11 touchdowns and five interceptions this season. He's also helped out on the ground with 68 rushing yards (13.6 ypg) on 29 carries with one rushing touchdown.

Jaylan Knighton has carried the ball 51 times for a team-high 332 yards on the ground and has found the end zone two times as a runner.

LJ Johnson Jr. has carried the ball 27 times for 153 yards (30.6 per game) and one touchdown.

Jordan Hudson's team-high 178 yards as a receiver have come on 10 catches (out of 14 targets) with two touchdowns.

Jake Bailey has caught 17 passes while averaging 35 yards per game.

Roderick Daniels Jr. has been the target of 16 passes and compiled eight receptions for 173 yards, an average of 34.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone two times through the air this season.

East Carolina Stats Leaders

Alex Flinn leads East Carolina with 611 yards on 55-of-112 passing with one touchdown compared to five interceptions this season.

Rahjai Harris has rushed for 217 yards on 57 carries so far this year while scoring four times on the ground.

Mason Garcia has taken 33 carries and totaled 177 yards with one touchdown.

Jaylen Johnson paces his squad with 206 receiving yards on 20 receptions.

Jsi Hatfield has put together a 202-yard season so far. He's caught 14 passes on 27 targets.

Chase Sowell's 15 catches (on 24 targets) have netted him 148 yards (29.6 ypg).

