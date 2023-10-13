Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Anderson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:22 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Anderson County, Texas has high school football games on the calendar this week, and info on how to stream them is available below.
Anderson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Elkhart High School at Lexington High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lexington, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
