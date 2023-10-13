Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Carson County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to watch matchups in Carson County, Texas this week, we've got what you need.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Carson County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
TBD at Panhandle High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Panhandle, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Silverton High School at Groom High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Groom, TX
- Conference: 1A -
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.