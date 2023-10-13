Texas High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Collin County This Week
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Collin County, Texas has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available here.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Texas This Week
Collin County, Texas High School Football Games This Week
Nolan Catholic High School at Prestonwood Christian Academy
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Plano, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Allen High School at McKinney High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: McKinney, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 5
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plano Senior High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Marcus High School at Plano West Senior High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Plano, TX
- Conference: 6A - District 6
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bishop Dunne Catholic School at Legacy Christian Academy - Frisco
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Frisco, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Wilmer-Hutchins High School at Celina High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Celina, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Crandall High School at Lovejoy High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on October 13
- Location: Lucas, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.